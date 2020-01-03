Global  

Piers Morgan tells Ruth Davidson how he voted in the general election and it’ll come as little surprise

PinkNews Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
Piers Morgan has revealed who he voted for in last year’s general election, and it won’t come as much of a surprise. In an interview with lesbian former leader of the Scottish Conservative Party Ruth Davidson on LBC Radio, Morgan revealed that he – gasp – voted for Boris Johnson’s Conservative Party. Unsurprisingly, Morgan...
