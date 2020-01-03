Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Leicester City v Wigan Athletic

BBC Local News Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
BBC Local News: Manchester -- Preview followed by live coverage of Saturday's The FA Cup game between Leicester City and Wigan Athletic.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Rodgers pays tribute to Liverpool [Video]Rodgers pays tribute to Liverpool

Manager Brendan Rodgers speaks to the media after Leicester City's 4-0 loss to Liverpool in the English Premier League. Rodgers paid tribute to the runaway league leaders, and said this game and..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:08Published

Man City v Leicester: Premier League match preview [Video]Man City v Leicester: Premier League match preview

An in-depth look at Manchester City's Premier League match against Leicester. The Foxes travel to the Etihad one place above their illustrious rivals in the Premier League.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:16Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Why Leicester City's FA Cup clash with Wigan Athletic is kicking off at 5.31pm

Leicester City news | Wigan Athletic will be the side who will arrive at the King Power Stadium on Saturday looking to cause an upset in the cup.
Leicester Mercury Also reported by •BBC Local News

Vardy set to return to Leicester training but won´t face Wigan

Jamie Vardy is set to return to training but will not take part in Leicester City’s FA Cup clash against Wigan Athletic on Saturday, Foxes boss Brendan Rodgers...
SoccerNews.com Also reported by •Leicester Mercury

Tweets about this

footy90com

90 Minutes Football News Leicester #City 2-0 Wigan Athletic live: Harvey Barnes adds to own goal but Foxes suffer double blow - Leicestershi… https://t.co/4gWdfIUPlY 5 minutes ago

LALATE

LALATE ⚽️ #LALATE ⚽️ LIVE! #LeicesterCity vs #Wigan Athletic 2-0 @ 79'! LIVE ⏩⏩ https://t.co/u1T6qQkHWo #facup #facup2020… https://t.co/2hsGbfgaC3 7 minutes ago

lfcpaul2017

Paul Crowley RT @rayhanhosen74: Manchester City vs Port Vale Leicester City vs Wigan Athletic Wolves vs Manchester United Live Streams Mobile https:/… 7 minutes ago

FWPWigan

FWP Wigan Athletic CORRECTION: @FWPLeicester 2-0 @FWPWigan https://t.co/tg8rN2h1XH https://t.co/PUvcfjkBSI 10 minutes ago

FWPLeicester

FWP Leicester City CORRECTION: @FWPLeicester 2-0 @FWPWigan https://t.co/S9t01IcKNt https://t.co/gvovf3Ca4z 10 minutes ago

FWPFACup

FWP FA Cup CORRECTION: @FWPLeicester 2-0 @FWPWigan https://t.co/O1tOLZhDpN https://t.co/Q4qNv1h0Db 10 minutes ago

FWPWigan

FWP Wigan Athletic GOAL: @FWPLeicester 2-1 @FWPWIGAN https://t.co/tg8rN2h1XH https://t.co/giCZl3Sk6z 11 minutes ago

FWPLeicester

FWP Leicester City GOAL: @FWPLeicester 2-1 @FWPWIGAN https://t.co/S9t01IcKNt https://t.co/ntMX1HJiQW 11 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.