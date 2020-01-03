Republican politician introduces law to ban trans athletes from playing on teams that match their gender identity
Friday, 3 January 2020 () A Republican lawmaker in Tennessee has introduced a bill which would prevent trans athletes in schools from playing on teams that match their gender identity. Tennessee Representative Bruce Griffey has introduced the bill. If passed, trans students who participate in team sport would have to play as the wrong gender in the...
State Representative Bruce Griffey out of Paris introduced House Bill 1572, he says the essence of the proposal is for Tennessee transgender students to participate in the sports categories based on the sex on their birth certificate.
Transphobia is on the rise, recent studies indicate. In the UK alone, trans-hate crimes recorded by the police rose by 81% since last year. Another study of nearly 10 million social media posts across..
