Republican politician introduces law to ban trans athletes from playing on teams that match their gender identity

PinkNews Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
A Republican lawmaker in Tennessee has introduced a bill which would prevent trans athletes in schools from playing on teams that match their gender identity. Tennessee Representative Bruce Griffey has introduced the bill. If passed, trans students who participate in team sport would have to play as the wrong gender in the...
News video: Tennessee bill would require student athletes to play on teams based on gender at birth

Tennessee bill would require student athletes to play on teams based on gender at birth 01:58

 State Representative Bruce Griffey out of Paris introduced House Bill 1572, he says the essence of the proposal is for Tennessee transgender students to participate in the sports categories based on the sex on their birth certificate.

Transforming transgender lives [Video]Transforming transgender lives

Transphobia is on the rise, recent studies indicate. In the UK alone, trans-hate crimes recorded by the police rose by 81% since last year. Another study of nearly 10 million social media posts across..

I Transitioned At 4 Years Old | MY TRANS LIFE [Video]I Transitioned At 4 Years Old | MY TRANS LIFE

A TRANSGENDER teen will be the first child in her state to have gender reassignment surgery covered by Medicaid. Trinity Neal, from Wilmington, Delaware, knew that she was living in the wrong body..

Boris Johnson adviser Dominic Cummings says Westminster doesn’t need any more ‘drivel’ about gender identity

Dominic Cummings, Boris Johnson’s top adviser, has written a rambling blog post about jobs at Number 10 – but says Westminster doesn’t need any more...
PinkNews

