John Barrowman claims he had to lie about his sexuality to get a mortgage with his husband

PinkNews Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
John Barrowman has revealed that he and his husband lied about their sexuality in order to get a mortgage. Barrowman said on today’s episode (January 3) of Loose Women that he deliberately hid his sexuality from his bank when applying for the mortgage as he was afraid he would be asked to take a HIV …...
Recent related news from verified sources

Dancing on Ice judge John Barrowman tells Strictly Come Dancing to ‘get with the times’ over same-sex pairings

Dancing on Ice judge John Barrowman has hit out at Strictly Come Dancing for refusing to introduce same-sex pairings. Barrowman told OK! Online that he was proud...
PinkNews


