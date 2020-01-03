Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Iain Stirling speaks out over Caroline Flack being replaced by girlfriend Laura Whitmore on Love Island

Tamworth Herald Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
Iain Stirling speaks out over Caroline Flack being replaced by girlfriend Laura Whitmore on Love IslandThe show will see Laura Whitmore presenting proceedings, after Caroline Flack stepped down following a charge of assault.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Bang Media - Published < > Embed
News video: Laura Whitmore praises 'supportive' Caroline Flack

Laura Whitmore praises 'supportive' Caroline Flack 00:57

 Laura Whitmore has thanked Caroline Flack for being "incredibly gracious" about replacing her on 'Love Island'.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Laura Whitmore needed mum's permission for Love Island role [Video]Laura Whitmore needed mum's permission for Love Island role

Laura Whitmore needed mum's permission for Love Island role She was announced as the new host of the ITV2 dating show last month following discussions with ITV bosses, after Caroline Flack stepped down..

Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment     Duration: 01:19Published

Love Island bosses leave door open for Caroline Flack comeback [Video]Love Island bosses leave door open for Caroline Flack comeback

'Love Island' bosses say the "door is open" for host Caroline Flack to make a comeback after she stepped down for the upcoming series following an assault charge.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 01:07Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Winter Love Island villa 'guarded by armed security' amid kidnap fears

Winter Love Island villa 'guarded by armed security' amid kidnap fearsThe show will be presented by Laura Whitmore after Caroline Flack quit, having been charged with assault
Tamworth Herald

Laura Whitmore speaks out over what replacing Caroline Flack on Winter Love Island 2020 means to her

Laura Whitmore speaks out over what replacing Caroline Flack on Winter Love Island 2020 means to herThe former MTV host is fronting the winter series of the ITV2 dating show, after regular presenter Caroline Flack stepped down following an assault charge
Tamworth Herald


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.