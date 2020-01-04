Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Universal credit ruined my life and got me addicted to drugs — now I'm trying to help others who are struggling

Wales Online Saturday, 4 January 2020 ()
Universal credit ruined my life and got me addicted to drugs — now I'm trying to help others who are strugglingCuts to her universal credit payments sent Danielle John's life into a downward spiral, during which she suffered several miscarriages and became addicted to drugs
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

A surprising number of Americans don't know their credit score, do you? [Video]A surprising number of Americans don't know their credit score, do you?

One in eight Americans are unaware of their credit score, according to new research. The poll of 2,000 Americans discovered 13 percent of those studied have literally no idea what their current credit..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:49Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

bossbaddiegames

The Boss Baddie @anthonyjhughes @s8mb @faizashaheen I’ve come to realise the public is cruel and doesn’t care about those worse off… https://t.co/MMskfydigf 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.