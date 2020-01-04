Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

‘I’m loving the girl power’ - Meghan Trainor excited for her Voice debut

The Argus Saturday, 4 January 2020 ()
Meghan Trainor is already eyeing up the competition as she prepares to make her debut on the latest series of The Voice UK. Ahead of the action, the singer and her fellow coaches give WEEKEND a hint of what’s in store.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Bang Media - Published < > Embed
News video: Meghan Trainor: I feel like a kid at Christmas on The Voice

Meghan Trainor: I feel like a kid at Christmas on The Voice 00:56

 American pop star Meghan Trainor has confessed she felt "like a kid at Christmas" on 'The Voice UK'.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.