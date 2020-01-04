Popular television medium Derek Acorah dies after 'brief illness'

You Might Like

Recent related news from verified sources Derek Acorah dies after 'very brief illness' aged 69 The self-styled spiritual medium, whose real name is Derek Johnson, appeared on Celebrity Big Brother in 2017 and launched the paranormal reality TV series Most...

Daily Record 4 hours ago





Tweets about this Mary-ann Astle RT @Mattlj92: Sad news overnight. https://t.co/lQQC3WmeaL 4 hours ago Matt Jackson Sad news overnight. https://t.co/lQQC3WmeaL 4 hours ago