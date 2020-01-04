US linguists select singular ‘they’ as word of the decade

Linguists from the American Dialect Society have announced that the singular pronoun “they”, used by people who identify outside of the binary of male and female, is their word of the decade. The organisation also separately selected “(my) pronouns” as its word of the year for 2019, which was...

