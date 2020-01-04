Global  

FA CUP 3rd Round – Albion name strong side but Murray absence speaks volumes

Brighton and Hove News Saturday, 4 January 2020 ()
Albion have named a fairly strong starting line up including Dale Stephens and Neal Maupay. To face Sheffield Wednesday at the Amex. However,  Glenn Murray is absent from the squad amid speculation that the veteran striker is on his way out on loan....
