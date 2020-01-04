Global  

Monty Python star Terry Gilliam claims he’s a ‘black lesbian in transition’ in feeble attempt to defend white male privilege

PinkNews Saturday, 4 January 2020 ()
Monty Python star Terry Gilliam has announced that he is a “black lesbian in transition” in a feeble attempt to prove that white men are the real victims. The 79-year-old, who directed Monty Python and the Holy Grail in 1975 and helped write 1979’s Life of Brian, was supposed to be publicising his new...
