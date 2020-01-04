Global  

Hull City verdict: Eaves hat-trick inspires FA Cup win against Rotherham's gutsy 10 men

Hull Daily Mail Saturday, 4 January 2020 ()
Hull City verdict: Eaves hat-trick inspires FA Cup win against Rotherham's gutsy 10 menHull City survived an FA Cup scare against League One opposition as a Tom Eaves hat-trick secured a dramatic 3-2 win away to the 10 men of Rotherham United.
Liverpool arrive at home after victory in the Club World Cup [Video]Liverpool arrive at home after victory in the Club World Cup

Liverpool touch down at home after victory in the Club World Cup. The 1-0 extra-time victory over Flamengo in Doha saw the Reds win the one trophy available to them which they had not previously won...

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:51Published


Rotherham United 2-3 Hull City highlights as Tom Eaves' hat-trick wins FA Cup thriller

Rotherham United 2-3 Hull City highlights as Tom Eaves' hat-trick wins FA Cup thrillerFollow our live blog for updates throughout this afternoon's FA Cup clash (12:31pm kick-off)
Hull Daily Mail

FA Cup: Kyle Vassell screamer gives Rotherham United lead against Hull City

A screamer from Kyle Vassell gives 10-man Rotherham United the lead against Hull City in the FA Cup third round.
BBC Sport Also reported by •BBC Local NewstalkSPORT

