Alison Fare RT @liammchugh1961: These three little tablets saved my life #Trikafta https://t.co/jjb2XBqvvh 5 hours ago Michaela Hollywood RT @GWalker9: Great i/view with Nicole Adams & @ciaranmcvarnock From intensive care to own settee thanks to drug Trikafta. “We’re from diff… 6 hours ago 《MATT FITZ》 RT @BelTel: Nicole Adams: It feels so good to just breathe in air after six weeks... I'm proof three little tablets can save a life https:/… 9 hours ago Belfast Telegraph "I was so scared going through the doors of ICU as I thought my life was over." https://t.co/O2hcGOU85l https://t.co/onYOSfZgAx 11 hours ago lisa foley RT @LJHarteBT: Such a great start to 2020 for cystic fibrosis sufferer Nicole Adams and her boyfriend @ciaranmcvarnock Wonderful to see her… 13 hours ago Seán Maguire RT @mandy_mcauley: Nicole Adams: It feels so good to just breathe in air after six weeks... I'm proof three little tablets can save a life… 16 hours ago TheLiveFeeds. com Nicole Adams: It feels so good to just breathe in air after six weeks… I’m proof three… https://t.co/dzNoBa8y36 16 hours ago Mandy McAuley Nicole Adams: It feels so good to just breathe in air after six weeks... I'm proof three little tablets can save a… https://t.co/b7afFZJj2Q 16 hours ago