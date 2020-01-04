Global  

Nicole Adams: It feels so good to just breathe in air after six weeks... I'm proof three little tablets can save a life

Belfast Telegraph Saturday, 4 January 2020 ()
Nicole Adams: It feels so good to just breathe in air after six weeks... I'm proof three little tablets can save a lifeA fortnight ago, cystic fibrosis (CF) sufferer Nicole Adams was fighting for her life in a hospital intensive care unit. Four days into the new year and decade, she is relaxing on her sofa in her Newtownabbey home and feeling hugely glad to be alive.
