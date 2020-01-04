Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Jess Phillips' Labour leadership bid attracts people back to party just to vote for her

Tamworth Herald Saturday, 4 January 2020 ()
Jess Phillips' Labour leadership bid attracts people back to party just to vote for herJess Phillips confirmed her Labour leadership bid as she expressed interest in replacing Jeremy Corbyn after a disastrous General Election defeat in December.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Jess Phillips launches Labour leadership bid

Jess Phillips launches Labour leadership bid 02:24

 Jess Phillips MP launches her Labour leadership campaign with a video that looks at some of the factors behind her political career. Ms Phillips became the third candidate to formally announce their bid to lead the party after it suffered its worst general election since 1935.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Lisa Nandy: The Labour Party needs to root itself back into communities [Video]Lisa Nandy: The Labour Party needs to root itself back into communities

Wigan MP Lisa Nandy has announced her bid to become Labour's new leader. She said the party needs to become less London-centric and instead root itself back in smaller communities. Jess Phillips and..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:09Published

Lisa Nandy bids for Labour leadership [Video]Lisa Nandy bids for Labour leadership

Labour MP for Wigan Lisa Nandy has put forward her bid for leadership of the party, promising a new kind of leadership and new kind of leader. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 01:10Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Jess Phillips set to launch Labour leadership bid after Jeremy Corbyn's disastrous General Election

Jess Phillips set to launch Labour leadership bid after Jeremy Corbyn's disastrous General ElectionOthers expected to declare shortly include shadow Brexit secretary Sir Keir Starmer
Tamworth Herald

Jess Phillips launches Labour leadership bid on visit to Grimsby

Jess Phillips launches Labour leadership bid on visit to GrimsbyBirmingham Yardley MP says she is the candidate to replace Jeremy Corbyn after Labour election disaster
Grimsby Telegraph


Tweets about this

Andy76349863

Andy RT @martynware: It will be a cold day in***when I vote for Jess Phillips, Murdoch anointee, to get anywhere near the leadership of the L… 39 seconds ago

brendarogers2

staked4ever RT @Tpopularfront: An army of bots and a proliferation of Facebook ads.. Hmmm, sound familiar? Seems like the dark side want Jess Phill… 2 minutes ago

paganbotanist

Wellwood #ClimateJustice #BDS RT @Curious_Chak: @ayeshahazarika @jessphillips All I see are decent Labour folks questioning a leadership candidate. Who has shown egregi… 2 minutes ago

Johnofleeswood

#Lavery4Leader RT @TheProleStar: @LauraMStuart9 So Jess Phillips believes the government 'fears' her 340k Twitter following? She would do well to fear the… 2 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.