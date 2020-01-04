Golden Globes 2020: Ricky Gervais regrets Tim Allen joke and won't 'go after' the stars this year

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Margot Robbie among Golden Globes presenters Margot Robbie, Charlize Theron, and Kit Harington are among the presenters at this year's Golden Globes, which take place on Sunday (05.01.20). Credit: Bang Media Duration: 01:06Published 8 hours ago Ricky Gervais won't make targeted jokes at Golden Globes Ricky Gervais will make jokes about the "general community" in Hollywood at the 2020 Golden Globes, rather than targeting specific stars. Credit: Bang Media Duration: 01:01Published 2 days ago

Recent related news from verified sources Ricky Gervais says he regrets one joke about this actor while hosting 2011 Golden Globes Ricky Gervais isn't the type of comedian who looks back on his past jokes with regret — but there is one moment from the 2011 Golden Globes that he does...

FOXNews.com 2 days ago



Ricky Gervais Regrets Making Joke About This Celebrity During Past Golden Globes Hosting Gig Golden Globes 2020 host Ricky Gervais is on the cover of The Hollywood Reporter‘s brand new issue. Here’s what he had to share with the mag… On who is in...

Just Jared 2 days ago





Tweets about this