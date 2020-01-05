Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Former Weetabix box factory that has been used by Superdry to be torn down

Gloucestershire Echo Sunday, 5 January 2020 ()
The development at the old Vibixa site has been given the go ahead.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

MaisemoreHorse

The Maisemore Horse Former Weetabix box factory that has been used by Superdry to be flattened #Gloucester https://t.co/RV7N2GVcwP 4 days ago

MaisemoreHorse

The Maisemore Horse Former Weetabix box factory that has been used by Superdry to be torn down #Gloucester https://t.co/RV7N2GVcwP 5 days ago

MaisemoreHorse

The Maisemore Horse Former Weetabix box factory that has been used by Superdry to be torn down #Gloucester https://t.co/RV7N2HcNon 5 days ago

News4Cheltenham

News for Cheltenham Former Weetabix box factory that has been used by Superdry to be torn down https://t.co/ichCwYyp8Z #Gloucestershire 6 days ago

ILoveGlosUK

I ♥ Gloucestershire Former Weetabix box factory that has been used by Superdry to be torn down The development at the old Vibixa site h… https://t.co/x1NcWSpxvE 6 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.