In pictures: Linfield ousted from Irish Cup as Queen's University cause huge shock at The Dub

Belfast Telegraph Saturday, 4 January 2020 ()
In pictures: Linfield ousted from Irish Cup as Queen's University cause huge shock at The DubChampionship side Queen's University have caused one of the biggest Irish Cup upsets in recent memory by ousting Premiership champions Linfield in the fifth round.
Recent related news from verified sources

Irish Cup fifth round: Mighty Linfield beaten by Queen's in shock result

Linfield, the most successful team in Irish Cup history, are sensationally beaten 2-1 by Queen's University, in a massive fifth-round upset.
BBC News

Irish Cup: Five massive shocks from the last 10 years

After Queen's University dump Linfield out of the Irish Cup, BBC Sport NI pick out five of the biggest shocks from the last 10 years in the competition.
BBC News


EdinburghWatch

Edinburgh Watch RT @profmikelarkin: Linfield ousted from Irish Cup as Queen's University cause huge shock at The Dub. This is astounding! Go QUB for the cu… 20 hours ago

profmikelarkin

mike larkin Linfield ousted from Irish Cup as Queen's University cause huge shock at The Dub. This is astounding! Go QUB for th… https://t.co/S53nsFNZLI 20 hours ago

BelTel_Sport

Belfast Telegraph Sport All the photos 📸 as @qubafc beat Linfield in one of the great #IrishCup shocks ⤵️ https://t.co/pDjLscsJp7 21 hours ago

BelTel_Sport

Belfast Telegraph Sport What a day for @QUBAFC! What's your reaction to the result? 🤔 Here are all the photos 📸 from their big win over Lin… https://t.co/MojwnDm896 22 hours ago

goldenhart1234

goldenheart In pictures: Linfield ousted from Irish Cup as Queen's University cause huge shock at The Dub https://t.co/EzXTi3ExZc 1 day ago

