Hilda RT @BBCPolitics: “The US have the right to exercise self-defence” Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab on US airstrike killing Iranian general Q… 1 minute ago

Sharon🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 #NeverPhillips RT @msmwatchuk: Qasem Soleimani: Dominic Raab says he found out about killing 'as it happened' https://t.co/2JQQzbsyom https://t.co/88FYuzj… 14 minutes ago

Stephan Nonsoezeoke Being clever by half. Raab urges Iran to de-escalate tensions https://t.co/JCND5rG3g3 Sent via @updayUK 18 minutes ago

AnimalDefenceBZ @DataCassette Qasem Soleimani: Dominic Raab says he found out about killing 'as it happened' T https://t.co/3nAJdPmYi1 18 minutes ago

Politico Digital UK Qasem Soleimani: Dominic Raab says he found out about killing 'as it happened' https://t.co/NWsXuBCg3u https://t.co/V4AkqTAmAB 19 minutes ago

MSM WATCH U.K.®️ Qasem Soleimani: Dominic Raab says he found out about killing 'as it happened' https://t.co/2JQQzbsyom https://t.co/88FYuzjieS 19 minutes ago

Mr David Jones ...By The Way ☕☕ BBC: Qasem Soleimani: Dominic Raab says he found out about killing 'as it happened' https://t.co/NyN9uynBqb https://t.co/64Qq5nVI2f 24 minutes ago