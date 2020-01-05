Global  

Qasem Soleimani: Dominic Raab says he found out about killing 'as it happened'

BBC News Sunday, 5 January 2020 ()
The UK was not warned about US plans to assassinate top military Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani, the foreign secretary has confirmed.
News video: Shia Muslims in Kashmir protest against US killing of Soleimani

Shia Muslims in Kashmir protest against US killing of Soleimani 03:03

 Shia Muslims in Kashmir on Friday (November 3rd) took to the streets of Srinagar to voice their anger at the US killing of top Iranian military commander Qasem Soleimani.

Dominic Raab urges restraint after Iran commander Qasem Soleimani was killed in US air strike

Dominic Raab, UK foreign secretary, is now urging all sides to 'refrain from further conflict'
Western Daily Press Also reported by •ReutersSeattle TimesNews24

Qasem Soleimani: UK urges calm after US kills Iran's top general

Dominic Raab says "further conflict is in none of our interests" after the death of Qasem Soleimani.
BBC News


Hilda0071

Hilda RT @BBCPolitics: “The US have the right to exercise self-defence” Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab on US airstrike killing Iranian general Q… 1 minute ago

Shazzyrm

Sharon🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 #NeverPhillips RT @msmwatchuk: Qasem Soleimani: Dominic Raab says he found out about killing 'as it happened' https://t.co/2JQQzbsyom https://t.co/88FYuzj… 14 minutes ago

KnowCreate

Stephan Nonsoezeoke Being clever by half. Raab urges Iran to de-escalate tensions https://t.co/JCND5rG3g3 Sent via @updayUK 18 minutes ago

AnimalDefenceBZ

AnimalDefenceBZ @DataCassette Qasem Soleimani: Dominic Raab says he found out about killing 'as it happened' T https://t.co/3nAJdPmYi1 18 minutes ago

PoliDigitalUK

Politico Digital UK Qasem Soleimani: Dominic Raab says he found out about killing 'as it happened' https://t.co/NWsXuBCg3u https://t.co/V4AkqTAmAB 19 minutes ago

msmwatchuk

MSM WATCH U.K.®️ Qasem Soleimani: Dominic Raab says he found out about killing 'as it happened' https://t.co/2JQQzbsyom https://t.co/88FYuzjieS 19 minutes ago

_MrDavidJones

Mr David Jones ...By The Way ☕☕ BBC: Qasem Soleimani: Dominic Raab says he found out about killing 'as it happened' https://t.co/NyN9uynBqb https://t.co/64Qq5nVI2f 24 minutes ago

mikolangel1974

michelangelo RT @AbdSattarIT: #Raab urges #Iran (YES, #IRAN, the victim of the #US UNWARRANTED AGGRESSION) to de-escalate tensions! It would be really f… 30 minutes ago

