ATP Cup: Great Britain's Dan Evans beats David Goffin in must-win match

BBC News Sunday, 5 January 2020 ()
British number one Dan Evans produces an inspired display to beat world number 11 David Goffin and level his team's must-win ATP Cup tie against Belgium.
ATP Cup: Great Britain avoid exit as Dan Evans, Jamie Murray & Joe Salisbury win

Britain avoids an early exit at the ATP Cup as Jamie Murray and Joe Salisbury win the decisive doubles to clinch a comeback victory over Belgium.
BBC News

ATP Cup: Great Britain lose to Bulgaria after Jamie Murray and Joe Salisbury defeat

Britain lose their opening ATP Cup tie after Jamie Murray and Joe Salisbury are beaten in a tense doubles match ending at 2:47am local time in Sydney.
BBC News

