Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Jimmy Nesbitt: I wanted to buy Barry's Amusements...but got Cold Feet

Belfast Telegraph Sunday, 5 January 2020 ()
Jimmy Nesbitt: I wanted to buy Barry's Amusements...but got Cold FeetCold Feet star Jimmy Nesbitt has revealed he was going to buy Barry's Amusements in Portrush after it went on sale in November.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Brianypaulbria1

Brianypaul... RT @BelTel_Ent: Jimmy Nesbitt: I wanted to buy Barry's Amusements... but got Cold Feet https://t.co/r02FjDtHKb https://t.co/2POIRVdJ1G 1 week ago

BelTel_Ent

BelTel Entertainment Jimmy Nesbitt: I wanted to buy Barry's Amusements... but got Cold Feet https://t.co/r02FjDtHKb https://t.co/2POIRVdJ1G 1 week ago

bfchild66

Belfast Child I use to love Barry's when I was a kid , esp those 1 n 2 p tipping point machines Jimmy Nesbitt: I wanted to buy B… https://t.co/zMah6WzIUR 1 week ago

BelTel

Belfast Telegraph RT @BelTel_Ent: Jimmy Nesbitt: I wanted to buy Barry's Amusements... but got Cold Feet https://t.co/r02FjDLiBJ https://t.co/b9CpCcFKfo 1 week ago

BelTel_Ent

BelTel Entertainment Jimmy Nesbitt: I wanted to buy Barry's Amusements... but got Cold Feet https://t.co/r02FjDLiBJ https://t.co/b9CpCcFKfo 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.