Rupert Everett says he lived in ‘terror’ during the AIDS crisis

Sunday, 5 January 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Rupert Everett has said the AIDS crisis was a “terrifying time” for him, and said that he feels “lucky” to have not contracted the disease. Speaking on BBC 4’s Desert Island Discs, the actor told host Lauren Laverne that when he was just 16 he moved to London to study drama, and ended up... 👓 View full article

