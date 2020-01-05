Global  

Labour leadership: 'Politics has changed' says Jess Phillips

BBC Local News Sunday, 5 January 2020 ()
BBC Local News: Birmingham and Black Country -- Labour leadership hopeful Jess Phillips explains why she thinks her party failed to win the general election.
News video: Jess Phillips launches Labour leadership bid

Jess Phillips launches Labour leadership bid 02:24

 Jess Phillips MP launches her Labour leadership campaign with a video that looks at some of the factors behind her political career. Ms Phillips became the third candidate to formally announce their bid to lead the party after it suffered its worst general election since 1935.

Jess Phillips for 'honest' and 'forward looking' Labour [Video]Jess Phillips for 'honest' and 'forward looking' Labour

Jess Phillips has launched her bid for the Labour leadership, promising to be 'outward facing' and 'honest'. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 01:00Published

Shadow Brexit secretary Sir Keir Starmer enters Labour leadership race [Video]Shadow Brexit secretary Sir Keir Starmer enters Labour leadership race

Keir Starmer has announced his bid for Labour Party leadership with a campaign video. The shadow Brexit secretary outlines his plans for a Green New Deal and a human rights based foreign policy.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 04:26Published


Jess Phillips prepared to argue for Britain to rejoin EU if made Labour leader

Jess Phillips prepared to argue for Britain to rejoin EU if made Labour leaderMs Phillips told The Andrew Marr Show she would "wait and see" how Brexit turns out but hinted a return to the EU would be possible under her leadership
Tamworth Herald Also reported by •Grimsby TelegraphWorldNews

Labour leadership: MPs begin to make their pitches

Sir Keir Starmer aims to win trust, while Jess Phillips says her "personality" will attract voters.
BBC News

