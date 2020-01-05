Global  

Man found dead in flooded cave near Kirkby Lonsdale

BBC News Sunday, 5 January 2020 ()
The man, believed to be from Lancashire, had been on a cave diving trip.
Tweets about this

sand1ee

sandra warde RT @GranadaReports: A man in his 60's has died in Cumbria after becoming trapped in one of the UK's largest underground cave networks. htt… 3 days ago

RobMax4

Robert Maxwell Man found dead in flooded area of England’s largest cave network https://t.co/9xIvKpa9ag 3 days ago

Andym6769

Andym Man found dead in flooded cave in Cumbria after major rescue operation https://t.co/FiZWLMiAgU https://t.co/wFSmie1ieB 3 days ago

thedailywake

DAILY WAKE® 🇺🇸 Man found dead in flooded area of England’s largest cave network https://t.co/HCLTmYm8Lb https://t.co/9etaFKwlJQ 4 days ago

AspieMum

Vanessa Man found dead in flooded area of England’s largest cave network https://t.co/4T2yEEx6Sz 4 days ago

diving_news

Diving News Cave diver found dead in flooded passage in Cumbria - The Guardian https://t.co/G4VIiV18ar 4 days ago

Santanumalbum

Ipomea Cave diver found dead in flooded passage in Cumbria https://t.co/RxD8xyTkxG 4 days ago

post_asia

Post of Asia Man found dead in flooded cave in Cumbria https://t.co/WdJViX5hZ5 https://t.co/dpS8B0ziCA 4 days ago

