Iran 'offers $80m bounty on Donald Trump's head' as Boris Johnson breaks silence on crisis

Daily Record Sunday, 5 January 2020 ()
Iran 'offers $80m bounty on Donald Trump's head' as Boris Johnson breaks silence on crisisThe Tory PM backed the killing of Iranian General Qasem Soleimani and said he was "a threat to all our interests" as the regime in Tehran offered a huge bounty on the US President in the wake of the fatal drone strike.
News video: Iran TV claims Iranian mullahs have set $80 million bounty for Trump's head

Iran TV claims Iranian mullahs have set $80 million bounty for Trump's head 01:42

 Iran TV claims Iranian mullahs have set $80 million bounty for Trump&apos;s head

Boris Johnson finally breaks silence on Iran crisis with call for calm, but adds 'we will not lament' Soleimani death

Prime minister demands Tehran end its threats of 'retaliation or reprisals' - but stops short of echoing his foreign secretary's backing for US action
Independent

Boris Johnson's six word reaction to General Qassem Soleimani's death amid Iran crisis

Boris Johnson's six word reaction to General Qassem Soleimani's death amid Iran crisisAfter speaking to US President Donald Trump on Sunday, the Prime Minister issued his first statement on the spiralling crisis in the Middle East after the US's...
Tamworth Herald Also reported by •Daily Record

lordbiebahh

 melania honey we believe in you https://t.co/Rl8LH2SO75 2 seconds ago

vivartist14

vivian williams RT @stonecold2050: Iran 'offers $80million bounty for Donald Trump's head' after death of general Wow...that’s a lot of money. https://t.c… 5 seconds ago

justbrokenaf

Joao RT @DailyMirror: Iran 'offers $80million bounty for Donald Trump's head' after death of general https://t.co/QuhI9iiezz https://t.co/eFgkn2… 5 seconds ago

alicialand

Alicialand RT @onefussyone: ... Hey everyone, Guess who's going to pay for the beefed-up security it's going to cost to keep him safe. Got a mirro… 12 seconds ago

janet2cents

Janet RT @smalltownandrew: Iran 'offers $80 million bounty for Donald Trump's head' Iran has got to have the dumbest group of leaders. They con… 15 seconds ago

BErickson_BIO

Brent Erickson RT @hilaryluros: The president will take this news well. Iran 'offers $80million bounty for Donald Trump's head' after death of general ht… 16 seconds ago

Jalbarron13

💫✨ Johanna13 ✨💫 @realDonaldTrump Oppps looks like you lost your head..... Iranian authorities have put a $80million bounty on Amer… https://t.co/7xpEd6SJmR 20 seconds ago

