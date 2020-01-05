Iran 'offers $80m bounty on Donald Trump's head' as Boris Johnson breaks silence on crisis

♛ melania honey we believe in you https://t.co/Rl8LH2SO75 2 seconds ago vivian williams RT @stonecold2050: Iran 'offers $80million bounty for Donald Trump's head' after death of general Wow...that’s a lot of money. https://t.c… 5 seconds ago Joao RT @DailyMirror: Iran 'offers $80million bounty for Donald Trump's head' after death of general https://t.co/QuhI9iiezz https://t.co/eFgkn2… 5 seconds ago Alicialand RT @onefussyone: ... Hey everyone, Guess who's going to pay for the beefed-up security it's going to cost to keep him safe. Got a mirro… 12 seconds ago Janet RT @smalltownandrew: Iran 'offers $80 million bounty for Donald Trump's head' Iran has got to have the dumbest group of leaders. They con… 15 seconds ago Brent Erickson RT @hilaryluros: The president will take this news well. Iran 'offers $80million bounty for Donald Trump's head' after death of general ht… 16 seconds ago 💫✨ Johanna13 ✨💫 @realDonaldTrump Oppps looks like you lost your head..... Iranian authorities have put a $80million bounty on Amer… https://t.co/7xpEd6SJmR 20 seconds ago