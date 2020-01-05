Global  

The Masked Singer's Pharaoh revealed as former home secretary Alan Johnson

Daily Record Sunday, 5 January 2020 ()
The Masked Singer's Pharaoh revealed as former home secretary Alan JohnsonSadly the Labour stalwart failed to impress the judges with his rendition of Walk Like An Egyptian by The Bangles and his identity was revealed.
News video: Ex-Home Secretary Alan Johnson Revealed As Contestant On The Masked Singer

