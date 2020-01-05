Global  

UK weather forecast: Scotland and northern England brace for 75mph winds as Met Office issues warnings

Independent Sunday, 5 January 2020 ()
Yellow warning issued as winds of up to 75mph forecast for Tuesday
Gino Recchia NBC26 Weather Forecast [Video]Gino Recchia NBC26 Weather Forecast

An ugly storm system is going to come in two waves this weekend with the first round of wintry mix overnight, and then the second more potent round tomorrow afternoon through Sunday. Winter weather..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 04:56Published

Residents in flood-ravaged villages across Yorkshire and Lincolnshire have been told to expect more heavy rain with forecasters [Video]Residents in flood-ravaged villages across Yorkshire and Lincolnshire have been told to expect more heavy rain with forecasters

Residents in flood-ravaged villages across Yorkshire and Lincolnshire have been told to expect more heavy rain with forecasters warning there could be a danger to life. The Environment Agency has..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:23Published


Scotland to be battered by 80mph gale force winds as Met Office issues weather warning

Scotland to be battered by 80mph gale force winds as Met Office issues weather warningCommuters have been warned to take care as extreme weather conditions will affect public transport and roads.
Daily Record

UK weather: 80mph gusts forecast as Met Office issues 16 hour 'danger to life' warning

UK weather: 80mph gusts forecast as Met Office issues 16 hour 'danger to life' warningThe advice is to stay off coastal roads and sea fronts as winds of up to 80mph could hit affected areas in northern England and Scotland
Bristol Post

