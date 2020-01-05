UK weather forecast: Scotland and northern England brace for 75mph winds as Met Office issues warnings

An ugly storm system is going to come in two waves this weekend with the first round of wintry mix overnight, and then the second more potent round tomorrow afternoon through Sunday. Winter weather..

Residents in flood-ravaged villages across Yorkshire and Lincolnshire have been told to expect more heavy rain with forecasters Residents in flood-ravaged villages across Yorkshire and Lincolnshire have been told to expect more heavy rain with forecasters warning there could be a danger to life. The Environment Agency has.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 00:23Published on November 14, 2019