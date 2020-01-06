Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Football fan surveillance warning as experts say police cameras 'provoke trouble'

Daily Record Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
Football fan surveillance warning as experts say police cameras 'provoke trouble'A study found tactics including police using body-worn and hand-held cameras at games are 'counterproductive'.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

As more police agencies partner with doorbell camera companies, some worry about security, privacy [Video]As more police agencies partner with doorbell camera companies, some worry about security, privacy

Just about anywhere you go these days, you are being recorded. From traffic cameras keeping an eye on roadways, to red light or speed cameras, to surveillance cameras on businesses, cameras are..

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 04:43Published


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.