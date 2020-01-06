Global  

UK weather: 80mph gusts forecast as Met Office issues 16 hour 'danger to life' warning

Bristol Post Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
UK weather: 80mph gusts forecast as Met Office issues 16 hour 'danger to life' warningThe advice is to stay off coastal roads and sea fronts as winds of up to 80mph could hit affected areas in northern England and Scotland.
