Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

Brisbane International: Johanna Konta loses to Barbora Strycova in first round

BBC News Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
Britain's Johanna Konta is knocked out of the Brisbane International in the first round, while Coco Gauff and Serena Williams win in Auckland.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Britain's Konta beaten by Strycova in Brisbane first round

Britain's Johanna Konta is knocked out of the Brisbane International in the first round, while Coco Gauff and Serena Williams win in Auckland.
BBC Sport

Konta loses to Strycova in Brisbane opener

Britain's Johanna Konta is knocked out of the Brisbane International in the first round by the Czech Republic's Barbora Strycova.
BBC News

You Might Like


Tweets about this

thefield_in

The Field #BrisbaneTennis Elina Svitolina, Angelique Kerber, Johanna Konta out on the first day All results: https://t.co/KAQFfPIC0P 16 minutes ago

DailySUSSEX

SUSSEX Brisbane International: Johanna Konta loses to Barbora Strycova in first round https://t.co/JiyVZKdVy6 https://t.co/EKkXvvsQtK 34 minutes ago

MarianneBevis

Marianne Bevis BBC Sport - Brisbane International: Johanna Konta loses to Barbora Strycova in first round https://t.co/HCxTWBPd6A 54 minutes ago

BintiSports

Binti Sports RT @BBCSport: Johanna Konta is out of the Brisbane International after a first-round defeat. Report: https://t.co/YL4YSdPYGy https://t.co/… 2 hours ago

andrewsduncan1

Andrew Duncan GB's Johanna Konta suffers first-round defeat to Barbora Strycova at the Brisbane International. 🇦🇺🇬🇧🎾… https://t.co/ZZxWxW4Zwg 2 hours ago

newschainuk

NewsChain British No 1 Johanna Konta knocked out in first-round of Brisbane International Read the full story 👉… https://t.co/pq437aV3to 2 hours ago

nathalieedell

nathalie edell RT @BBCSussex: Johanna Konta is out of the Brisbane International after a first-round defeat. Report: https://t.co/9j8dzPYJf4 https://t.co/… 3 hours ago

standardsport

Standard Sport 🎾 Johanna Konta suffers first-round defeat to Barbora Strycova at the Brisbane International https://t.co/rpt1sh9XeS 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.