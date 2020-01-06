Global  

ITV's The Masked Singer slammed by viewers and described as 'worst TV ever devised'

Wales Online Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
ITV's The Masked Singer slammed by viewers and described as 'worst TV ever devised'"Nice to see that they were saving the worst TV shows ever devised for the new decade #MaskedSinger ."
The Masked Singer: Viewers call celebrity talent show 'worst TV I have ever seen'

Launch of ITV series that sees stars disguise themselves with elaborate costumes did not go down well with the public
Independent

laurabog19

laura wright RT @MirrorTV: #TheMaskedSinger slammed by viewers as 'worst thing they've ever seen on TV' https://t.co/JRxqyjbwo2 https://t.co/dmuZWrKUnu 5 days ago

CharlSmith___

Charlotte Smith ITV's The Masked Singer slammed by viewers and described as 'worst TV ever devised' https://t.co/KLzAoLRDXI 6 days ago

Andymac71718760

Andy mac Masked Singer slammed by viewers as 'worst thing they've ever seen on TV' https://t.co/yufOaNeQow wasted an hour of my life watching it. 6 days ago

MartinG8177

TheGlovemeister Masked Singer slammed by viewers as 'worst thing they've ever seen on TV' https://t.co/5Ta6zPAnRt 6 days ago

CPFlo

Carole Peters #FBPE #IndyWales⚫🇪🇺🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 Have to agree I thought it dire. Saturday night tv taking an hiatus again on BBC& ITV Thank goodness for Channel 5… https://t.co/9VhZhYbSyZ 6 days ago

GraemebrettWil1

Louis cyphere RT @GraemebrettWil1: Masked Singer slammed by viewers as 'worst thing they've ever seen on TV' https://t.co/mPGiTb6p73 6 days ago

GraemebrettWil1

Louis cyphere Masked Singer slammed by viewers as 'worst thing they've ever seen on TV' https://t.co/mPGiTb6p73 6 days ago

usadailysun

USA DAILY SUN Masked Singer slammed by viewers as 'worst thing they've ever seen on TV' https://t.co/SKq89rqkZU https://t.co/n9KkCDo73G 1 week ago

