Fundraising campaign for British Airways cabin crew killed in Stanwell crash nears £100,000

Dorking Leatherhead Advertiser Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
Fundraising campaign for British Airways cabin crew killed in Stanwell crash nears £100,000Three British Airways staff were killed and a fourth taken to hospital in a serious condition.
News video: Tributes left at scene of fatal New Year's Eve collision near Heathrow Airport

Tributes left at scene of fatal New Year's Eve collision near Heathrow Airport 00:30

 Tributes have been left in Stanwell, near London's Heathrow Airport, at the scene of a car crash on New Year's Eve in which three British Airways cabin crew died.

Go Fund Me campaign set up for British Airways cabin crew in Stanwell crash tragedy

The original funding target was smashed within the first hour the fundraiser went live
Surrey Mirror Also reported by •IndependentWales OnlineGrimsby TelegraphTamworth HeraldDaily Record

'It has been a privilege to have been his mother' - heartbroken mum's tribute to Grimsby BA flight attendant killed in crash

'It has been a privilege to have been his mother' - heartbroken mum's tribute to Grimsby BA flight attendant killed in crashFamily tribute to British Airways cabin crew Dominic Fell who died in car crash on New Year's Eve with colleagues Rachel Clark and Joe Finnis
Grimsby Telegraph

dx_cooper

D Cooper 🔶🖤 RT @surreylive: “All of the messages from crew from all across BA, Europe and America is just absolutely amazing" https://t.co/BV4v7vWT1C 1 day ago

surreylive

Surrey Live “All of the messages from crew from all across BA, Europe and America is just absolutely amazing" https://t.co/BV4v7vWT1C 1 day ago

surreylive

Surrey Live The fundraising campaign was set up by a fellow cabin crew member https://t.co/BV4v7vFia4 2 days ago

surreylive

Surrey Live The fundraising page has raised nearly £100,000 https://t.co/BV4v7vFia4 2 days ago

surreylive

Surrey Live The page has received nearly 6,000 donations since it was created, with many leaving heartfelt messages and tributes https://t.co/BV4v7vFia4 2 days ago

jenitaylor80

Jeni Taylor Fundraising campaign for British Airways cabin crew killed in Stanwell crash nears £100,000 https://t.co/ElFVf3lhtT 2 days ago

PeterOwenADI

Peter Owen DVSA ADI ORDIT Fundraising campaign for British Airways cabin crew in Stanwell crash nears £100,000 #driving #news https://t.co/LviQSQqEoe 2 days ago

surreylive

Surrey Live Three British Airways staff were killed and a fourth was taken to hospital in a serious condition https://t.co/BV4v7vWT1C 2 days ago

