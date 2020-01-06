Billy Porter looked like a gay angel descended from the heavens at the Golden Globes
Monday, 6 January 2020 () Billy Porter served feathers, diamonds and a 14-yard train at the Golden Globes 2020 and honestly, we don’t know why anybody else even bothers at this point. The category was white party at the pearly gates, with Porter a vision in white satin and diamonds on the Golden Globes red carpet. The Pose actor wore …...
Golden Globes Pre-Show to Be Live-Streamed on Facebook. It will go from 6 PM EST up until the start of the show this Sunday. Coverage will also be posted on Instagram, including the platform's stories and IGTV. To watch the red carpet, head over to @goldenglobes. If you want to view it on Facebook,...
Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Olivia Colman are among the British stars who were honoured at the Golden Globes, alongside Sir Sam Mendes, Taron Egerton and Sir Elton John. The Fleabag creator and star won..
