Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Billy Porter looked like a gay angel descended from the heavens at the Golden Globes

PinkNews Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
Billy Porter served feathers, diamonds and a 14-yard train at the Golden Globes 2020 and honestly, we don’t know why anybody else even bothers at this point. The category was white party at the pearly gates, with Porter a vision in white satin and diamonds on the Golden Globes red carpet. The Pose actor wore …...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Golden Globes Pre-Show to Be Live-Streamed on Facebook

Golden Globes Pre-Show to Be Live-Streamed on Facebook 01:01

 Golden Globes Pre-Show to Be Live-Streamed on Facebook. It will go from 6 PM EST up until the start of the show this Sunday. Coverage will also be posted on Instagram, including the platform's stories and IGTV. To watch the red carpet, head over to @goldenglobes. If you want to view it on Facebook,...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Brits clear up at the Golden Globes [Video]Brits clear up at the Golden Globes

Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Olivia Colman are among the British stars who were honoured at the Golden Globes, alongside Sir Sam Mendes, Taron Egerton and Sir Elton John. The Fleabag creator and star won..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:59Published

Laura Dern on the Golden Globes 2020 After Show [Video]Laura Dern on the Golden Globes 2020 After Show

The Hollywood Reporter hosted the official after show for the 2020 Golden Globes.

Credit: THR Events     Duration: 03:32Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Taron Egerton and Elton John just made history at the Golden Globes

Taron Egerton and Elton John have both won awards at the Golden Globes for critically acclaimed biopic Rocketman. Egerton won the award for Best Actor in a...
PinkNews

J.Lo, Billy Porter wow Golden Globes red carpet

"Pose" star Billy Porter wowed the Golden Globes red carpet on Sunday with an all-white outfit trailed by a long, feathered white train as celebrities including...
Reuters

You Might Like


Tweets about this

NiamhIdealai

Niamh McConnell 🌹🗽❄️ 🏳️‍🌈 RT @PinkNews: Billy Porter looked like a gay angel descended from the heavens at the Golden Globes https://t.co/lu3YEg5yEx 34 minutes ago

crewislife

๒ รคץร Ŧยςк Շгย๓ק RT @pinknews: Billy Porter looked like a gay angel descended from the heavens at the Golden Globes… https://t.co/7XgPbAvpv0 57 minutes ago

Foxmental_X

McG 🏳️‍🌈 ✊🏽 🇺🇲 #PeteForAmerica Billy Porter looked like a gay angel descended from the heavens at the Golden Globes https://t.co/Dx9Hruy3El 1 hour ago

PinkNews

PinkNews Billy Porter looked like a gay angel descended from the heavens at the Golden Globes https://t.co/lu3YEg5yEx 1 hour ago

anisionogueira

#EUSOULULA Billy Porter looked like a gay angel descended from the heavens at the Golden Globes https://t.co/2nIDbf5Zym 1 hour ago

BusinessNewsT

Business NewsTimes Finance> News > Billy Porter looked like an angel at the 2020 G.. https://t.co/4XTCaqtW0Z #Business https://t.co/uTLGkbbkL1 6 hours ago

TravelEservicis

Travel eServicis Hotels:Bill Hader and Rachel Bilson made their debut as a - https://t.co/tXPDepR2KR #Accommodations https://t.co/cgy4LI7ckm 6 hours ago

TravelEservicis

Travel eServicis Hotel - California - Jennifer Lopez looked like a walking gift at...https://t.co/tXPDepR2KR #Hotels https://t.co/0Yl4HxPWiH 8 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.