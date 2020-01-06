Global  

Iran crisis: Boris Johnson warns US not to break international law after Donald Trump's threats to bomb cultural sites

Independent Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
Boris Johnson has spoken out against Donald Trump's threat to bomb 52 Iranian cultural sites if the crisis escalates, in a rare crack in the transatlantic alliance. "There are international conventions in place that prevent the destruction of cultural heritage," the prime minister's spokesman said.
News video: Trump vows to hit 52 sites if Iran retaliates

Trump vows to hit 52 sites if Iran retaliates 01:27

 U.S. President Donald Trump says he&apos;s ready to strike 52 sites in Iran if the country retaliates over the killing of top general Qassem Soleimani. Julian Satterthwaite reports.

