Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Jayden Mitchell-Lawson: Bristol Rovers sign Derby County winger on loan

BBC Local News Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
BBC Local News: Bristol -- League One side Bristol Rovers sign Derby winger Jayden Mitchell-Lawson on loan until the end of the season.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Derby County winger joins League One club on loan

Derby County winger joins League One club on loanDerby County transfer news| Jayden Mitchell-Lawson is joining League One club Bristol Rovers on loan until the end of the season
Derby Telegraph

Bristol Rovers fans are all saying the same thing after signing Jayden Mitchell-Lawson on loan from Derby County

He has joined until the end of the season
Bristol Post

You Might Like


Tweets about this

BCfmRadio

BCfm Radio Bristol Rovers make a loan signing in the January transfer window as Derby winger Jayden Mitchell Lawson joins the… https://t.co/H1frx5Mb32 1 hour ago

GasAndSnow

BRSSC RT @efl_hub: Bristol Rovers have signed Derby County youngster Jayden Mitchell-Lawson on loan. #brfc #dcfc #EFL_HUB https://t.co/hlHHJpJGB4 2 hours ago

footy90com

90 Minutes Football News The #Derby County view on new Bristol Rovers loan signing Jayden Mitchell-Lawson - Bristol Post #dcfcofficial… https://t.co/Qr84mv2VD1 6 hours ago

MarkMark1952

mark holden @BenTheRover97 Bristol Rovers have signed Derby County youngster Jayden Mitchell-Lawson on loan. #brfc #dcfc #EFL_HUB 7 hours ago

MezzalaScout

Mezzala Scout 🗓 6th Jan: Jayden Mitchell-Lawson (20) Derby County ➡️ Bristol Rovers Loan End of the season #MezzalaScout https://t.co/Y8424mig5x 7 hours ago

BristolLive

Bristol Live RT @BristolLiveBRFC: Like the sound of him? #BristolRovers #UTG https://t.co/1QIGoF0O6K 8 hours ago

BristolLiveBRFC

Bristol Rovers Live Like the sound of him? #BristolRovers #UTG https://t.co/1QIGoF0O6K 8 hours ago

TransfersH

Transfers HQ Bristol Rovers have signed Derby County youngster Jayden Mitchell-Lawson on loan. #BristolRovers #brfc #DerbyCounty… https://t.co/NLNaKYm21U 8 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.