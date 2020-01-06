Global  

Bernie Taupin wins Golden Globe with Elton John - and it was a first-ever award for the duo

Grimsby Telegraph Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
Bernie Taupin wins Golden Globe with Elton John - and it was a first-ever award for the duoSir Elton John and Bernie Taupin have collaborated for more than 50 years but this was the 'first time' they have ever won an award together.
News video: Golden Globes: Olivia Colman wins best actress in a TV drama

Golden Globes: Olivia Colman wins best actress in a TV drama 00:44

 Olivia Colman reacts to winning the 2020 Golden Globe award for best actress in a TV drama for her role as the Queen in the third series of The Crown. She joined other British winners Phoebe Waller-Bridge Sir Sam Mendes, Taron Egerton and Sir Elton John in being honoured at the 77th Golden Globes.

Taron Egerton Talks Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy Win For 'Rocketman' | Golden Globes 2020 [Video]Taron Egerton Talks Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy Win For 'Rocketman' | Golden Globes 2020

Egerton won the Golden Globe for his portrayal of Elton John in 'Rocketman.'

Taron Egerton On Fear Of Playing Elton John in 'Rocketman' [Video]Taron Egerton On Fear Of Playing Elton John in 'Rocketman'

Golden Globe winner Taron Egerton talks about the pressure and fear that comes with playing Elton John in "Rocketman", why he was able to feel confident in his performance and channel his own personal..

Taron Egerton Wins Best Actor In A Musical or Comedy at Golden Globes

After Elton John and Bernie Taupin won a Golden Globe for best original song for “(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” at the 2020 Golden...
Are Golden Globe Winners Elton John & Bernie Taupin and Hildur Guðnadóttir Now Oscar Front-Runners?

Talk about perfect timing. Hildur Guðnadóttir won a Golden Globe for best original score for Joker on Sunday night (Jan. 5) -- right smack in the...
