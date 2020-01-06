Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

The bizarre block of flats which looks completely flat from the front

Tamworth Herald Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
The bizarre block of flats which looks completely flat from the frontThe left-hand side of the building is mind-bogglingly narrow, with its stone-brick wall built just a couple of feet back in depth.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

daveyesfan

Dave Probert RT @birmingham_live: The bizarre block of flats which looks completely flat from the front https://t.co/BAXP7oDRsC 5 days ago

birmingham_live

Birmingham Live The bizarre block of flats which looks completely flat from the front https://t.co/BAXP7oDRsC 5 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.