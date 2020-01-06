BBC Local News: Edinburgh and East Scotland -- The passenger was killed in the crash which happened about 1.5 miles north of Junction 4 near Kelty.

You Might Like

Recent related news from verified sources 'He was going way too fast'; says witness to police car crash on SH1, Auckland A man who witnessed a cop car crash on the Southern Motorway says it wasn't caused by him changing lanes, rather travelling too fast.The man, who did not want to...

New Zealand Herald 19 hours ago



Newport M4 Crash: Motorway shut in both directions BBC Local News: South East Wales -- A man sustained a head injury in the single-vehicle crash near Newport.

BBC Local News 5 days ago





Tweets about this BBC Edinburgh & East Man dies after M90 motorway barrier crash in Fife https://t.co/sFrPS7Q3AL https://t.co/3opPartuuy 2 days ago Keith Evans Man dies after M90 motorway barrier crash in Fife https://t.co/ICLxX6P3UH 2 days ago