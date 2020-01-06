Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Sun-seekers can now book a summer holiday from as little as £30 per person - here's how

Daily Record Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
Sun-seekers can now book a summer holiday from as little as £30 per person - here's howOn The Beach has launched a sizzling sale with summer holidays starting from £199 per person and only a £30 deposit
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

An excited mum-to-be who told family she was pregnant with twins woke up hours later to discover she'd had the babies - and was [Video]An excited mum-to-be who told family she was pregnant with twins woke up hours later to discover she'd had the babies - and was

A mum-to-be told her family she was pregnant with twins only to wake from a coma hours later to discover she had two beautiful daughters - but was now disabled. Carly O'Loughlin, 33, and husband, Jon,..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 02:09Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

LifeStyleDailyR

Life & Style Forget the rain battering the windows today, get your summer holiday booked! #aff https://t.co/Kr2n9OnssB 6 days ago

LifeStyleDailyR

Life & Style Forget the rain battering the windows today, get your summer holiday booked! #aff https://t.co/Kr2n9OF3Rb 6 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.