The internet thinks John Barrowman is The Masked Singer’s rainbow-maned unicorn because obviously

PinkNews Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
The Masked Singer is without doubt the most bizarre television show to grace screens in recent years. So naturally people think that John Barrowman is part of it. After years of relative normalcy when it comes to Saturday night television, ITV decided to jump well and truly off the deep end in 2020 with the …...
