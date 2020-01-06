Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Disappointed Stormzy fans say they have been 'misled' by Bristol HMV meet-and-greet

Bristol Post Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
Disappointed Stormzy fans say they have been 'misled' by Bristol HMV meet-and-greetBut Stormzy is giving HMV "extra time" due to the huge demand.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Live updates as grime icon Stormzy meets fans at HMV Bristol

Live updates as grime icon Stormzy meets fans at HMV BristolThe wildly popular rapper is signing copies of his new album, Heavy is the Head
Bristol Post


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.