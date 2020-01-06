Pete Buttigieg obliterates Trump in just 12 words after being accused of ‘pretending’ to be a Christian

Monday, 6 January 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Two-time adulterer and current US president Donald Trump, whose term of office has been one of a torrent of lies, has torn into presidential Democratic contender Pete Buttigieg for “trying to pretend” he’s a Christian. But Buttigieg skewered the president in just 12 words. Speaking at a gathering for... 👓 View full article

