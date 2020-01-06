Global  

Antony Grant: Swindon Town sign Shrewsbury midfielder until end of season

BBC Local News Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
BBC Local News: Shropshire -- League Two leaders Swindon sign on-loan midfielder Anthony Grant from Shrewsbury on a deal until the end of the season.
