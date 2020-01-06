Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Koko fire: Nightclub roof in flames as firefighters 'try to save the rest' of Camden venue

Independent Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
Iconic venue's roof 30 per cent ablaze, fire brigade says
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Koko's roof on fire; popular venue in Camden Town, London

Koko's roof on fire; popular venue in Camden Town, London 00:45

 Popular venue in Camden Town, London, England, Koko, is engulfed in flames on Monday (January 6).

Recent related videos from verified sources

Fire crews scale adjacent buildings to tackle Koko nightclub fire [Video]Fire crews scale adjacent buildings to tackle Koko nightclub fire

Firefighters in London tackle a blaze at the famous Koko nightclub in Camden on Monday night (January 6) as well as adjacent building to contain the blaze.

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:38Published

Popular music venue Koko in Camden, London, engulfed in flames [Video]Popular music venue Koko in Camden, London, engulfed in flames

The popular music venue Koko in Camden Town, London, England, is engulfed in flames on Monday (January 6). The London Fire Brigade said it was called to the scene in Camden, in north London, shortly..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:43Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Koko nightclub fire erupts as crews and eight engines tackle blaze

Koko nightclub fire erupts as crews and eight engines tackle blazeFamous London venue Koko, formerly known as Camden Palace and the Camden Hippodrome, had been closed for refurbishment and was covered in scaffolding
Tamworth Herald

Koko Camden fire: Famous music venue engulfed in flames

About 60 firefighters tackle a fire which has destroyed part of Koko in Camden.
BBC News

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.