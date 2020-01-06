Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

New Love Island star revealed (and he's a former naked waiter...)

The Argus Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
A COFFEE bean salesman who once worked as a naked waiter has been named as one of the new Love Island contestants.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

RushReads

RushReads Sam Gowland confronts Georgia Harrison on Eating With My Ex: Former Love Island star Georgia Harrison has sat down… https://t.co/HKJTnCCjAG 4 days ago

RushReads

RushReads EXCLUSIVE Love Island's Alexandra Cane on her split from boyfriend Adam Theobald: The Love Island star, 28, reveale… https://t.co/aP4pph0Sak 4 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.