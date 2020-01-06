Koko Camden fire: Famous music venue engulfed in flames

Firefighters in London tackle a blaze at the famous Koko nightclub in Camden on Monday night (January 6) as well as adjacent building to contain the blaze.

Popular music venue Koko in Camden, London, engulfed in flames The popular music venue Koko in Camden Town, London, England, is engulfed in flames on Monday (January 6). The London Fire Brigade said it was called to the scene in Camden, in north London, shortly.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 00:43Published 5 hours ago