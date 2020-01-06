Global  

Arsenal 1-0 Leeds United: Reiss Nelson goal sends Gunners into fourth round

BBC News Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
Reiss Nelson's goal sends Arsenal into the FA Cup fourth round as the Gunners withstand a first-half barrage from Championship leaders Leeds.
Leicester celebrate 2:0 win, and Emery defends his position [Video]Leicester celebrate 2:0 win, and Emery defends his position

Jamie Vardy piled the pressure on Arsenal boss Unai Emery as the Leicester striker continued to haunt the Gunners. The forward scored his ninth goal in nine starts against the Gunners to inspire the..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:43Published


Arsenal vs Leeds player ratings: How they fared in FA Cup third round

Arsenal will play Bournemouth in the fourth round after seeing off a determined Leeds
Independent

Rival fans are saying the same thing about Leeds United and Arsenal amid FA Cup third round tie

Rival fans are saying the same thing about Leeds United and Arsenal amid FA Cup third round tieArsenal and Leeds United are going head-to-head at the Emirates Stadium in the third round of the FA Cup, with Mikel Arteta's side hosting the Championship...
Football.london

ThuraniraRobin

Robin Thuranira RT @zwoddeytb: Reiss Nelson goal Arsenal vs Leeds United 1-0 #ARSLEE https://t.co/og59aSwEjs 9 seconds ago

richieedet

Young pac RT @legitngnews: . @Arsenal to battle @afcbournemouth in FA Cup fourth round clash later this month. The Gunners beat Marcelo Bielsa-tutor… 47 seconds ago

tvt_news

TVT News Arsenal 1-0 Leeds United: Reiss Nelson goal sends Gunners into fourth round https://t.co/jRXY4k3rZ4 https://t.co/r5kz8rztLL 4 minutes ago

kunalaugust

Kunal Singh RT @MiguelDelaney: A cult band going mainstream - piece from Arsenal, as Arsenal make the next round, but Leeds make their statement in thi… 5 minutes ago

MbeniaJP

JP.O RT @smutoro: Reiss Nelson goal offers Arteta and Arsenal crucial win against Leeds United in #FACup contest #ARSLEE 9 minutes ago

Euroamericasoc

Euroamericasoccer Reiss Nelson’s goal against Leeds United sent Arsenal into the FA Cup fourth round https://t.co/HEUp7Vz2xU https://t.co/dqX3uX0G6z 9 minutes ago

AfricanPeacemag

African Peace Reiss Nelson puts Arsenal through in FA Cup despite Leeds’ best efforts https://t.co/KoBbrUB2qQ https://t.co/U1TaCtMVpJ 11 minutes ago

bluepolitics_

Janet Shan Reiss Nelson puts Arsenal through in FA Cup despite Leeds’ best efforts https://t.co/Qj6Dkds21n https://t.co/Apb0VMejsj 11 minutes ago

