Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Cambridge Love Island twins Eve and Jess Gale set to make history on hit ITV show

Cambridge News Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
Cambridge Love Island twins Eve and Jess Gale set to make history on hit ITV showWinter Love Island starts very soon on ITV.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Bang Media - Published < > Embed
News video: Love Island to introduce first ever twins

Love Island to introduce first ever twins 00:31

 'Love Island' will welcome its first ever twins - Eve and Jess Gale - to the villa when the show's first winter series begins on Sunday (12.01.20).

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Love Island's Shaughna Phillips left 'fuming' after twins enter villa [Video]Love Island's Shaughna Phillips left 'fuming' after twins enter villa

'Love Island's Shaughna Phillips has already had her patience tested, after her partner Callum Jones' head was turned by twins Eve and Jess Gale.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:41Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Love Island's twins Eve and Jess set to split up two couples in huge twist tonight

Love Island's twins Eve and Jess set to split up two couples in huge twist tonightThe winter series of the ITV2 show started on Sunday, with presenter Laura Whitmore taking over from Caroline Flack, who stepped down following an assault charge
Tamworth Herald

Cambridge Love Island twin Eve Gale's secret romantic link to Kylie Jenner ex Tyga

The identical twins who will be entering the Love Island villa caught the eye of beauty mogul Kylie Jenner's ex boyfriend Tyga
Cambridge News


Tweets about this

LijahUK

CHAPTER II OUT NOW Knowing the twins from love island from Cambridge is bare strange I’m sure I’m not the only one who’s watching it purely for them 😂 1 hour ago

edansimpson99

edan (new account) simpson 🌹🏳️‍🌈 RT @_annaaV: Nothing will top this article this term I’m calling it now https://t.co/HF5BLuejQY 2 hours ago

_annaaV

anna Nothing will top this article this term I’m calling it now https://t.co/HF5BLuejQY 2 hours ago

TheTab

The Tab Love Island twins VIP hostesses at Fez Cambridge! https://t.co/iBMdmHXw9P https://t.co/UishTvjnQM 3 hours ago

hitslois83

lois x the twins on love island are actually the sweetest girls ever (work at fez club in cambridge) have gave me free jag… https://t.co/wuZcTuEqyk 19 hours ago

Cambslive

Cambridgeshire Live #DoubleTrouble are on their way! #LoveIsland https://t.co/SWd0Ix2Gm9 19 hours ago

Cambslive

Cambridgeshire Live Who's ready for drama? #LoveIsland #loveisland2020 https://t.co/oF2RXVFLY8 20 hours ago

Cambslive

Cambridgeshire Live Inside Love Island twins Jess and Eve's incredible Instagram accounts #LoveIsland #LoveIsland2020 https://t.co/s7PXEFq84w 20 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.