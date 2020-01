14 hours ago < > Embed Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published UK's most prolific serial rapist jailed for life after preying on drunk men 00:43 The UK's most prolific serial rapist has been jailed for life after drugging at least 48 men and filming himself sexually violating them while they were unconscious in his city centre apartment. Police have linked Reynhard Sinaga to more than 190 potential victims in total - 70 of whom they have not...