Row over replacement windows in historic Brighton building

The Argus Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ()
New windows in a historic building may be removed as they do not follow a traditional pattern, despite widespread support.
Historic Brighton building’s modern windows can stay

A revamped building in central Brighton can keep its new windows even though they are out of keeping with the conservation area. Councillors were advised to...
Brighton and Hove News


