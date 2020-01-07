New windows in a historic building may be removed as they do not follow a traditional pattern, despite widespread support.

You Might Like

Recent related news from verified sources Historic Brighton building’s modern windows can stay A revamped building in central Brighton can keep its new windows even though they are out of keeping with the conservation area. Councillors were advised to...

Brighton and Hove News 6 days ago





Tweets about this Pack of Cards 🛍 Row over replacement windows in historic Brighton building https://t.co/1GumqHSrA4 #brighton #hove #sussex 5 days ago