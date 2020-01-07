Global  

Rosena Allin-Khan: Labour MP and doctor who says 'party rescued her from child poverty' announces deputy leadership bid

Independent Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ()
Tooting MP - praised for a Love Actually parody campaign video - joins crowded race already featuring three shadow cabinet members
Recent related news

Labour leadership: Keir Starmer enters race to succeed Corbyn with pledge to 'restore trust' in party

Keir Starmer has confirmed his bid to be the next Labour leader, vowing to listen to the public about the way the party must change to "restore trust".
Independent

Angela Rayner says Labour 'must win or die' as she enters deputy leadership race

Tipped as a possible successor to Jeremy Corbyn, Ms Rayner backs Rebecca Long Bailey for top job instead
Independent

SkyNews

Sky News "In all honesty, I would work with anyone." @DrRosena is pushed on whether she would support @RLong_Bailey as Labo… https://t.co/dYZEKIYyAB 7 seconds ago

newswatch

NewsWatch RT @PaulBrandITV: Rosena Allin-Khan the latest MP to join the race for deputy Labour leader. Half Polish, half Pakistani, brought up by s… 32 seconds ago

TrojanFan1969

Sontaran Got a lot of time for her on a personal level. And the electorate arent concerned with idealogical purirty. Somethi… https://t.co/f8SHhK0FDO 41 seconds ago

Woo100

Typist - erstwhile typist to the great Woo. @blunted_james Lavery for leader with Dr Rosena Allin- Khan as deputy, she’s just what the Labour Party need right now. 55 seconds ago

jonny5068

JoHo RT @estwebber: Rosena Allin-Khan, setting out her deputy Labour leadership pitch, says "I've been to the north last weekend" 3 minutes ago

blankslate2017

Blank Slate A most interesting option for @uklabour. @DrRosena would modernize & update @uklabour's image while providing a dos… https://t.co/5lppcFGmkN 4 minutes ago

MFIJake

Jake James #FBPE #NotMyPM #DitchBrexit RT @Eddystone506: Rosena Allin-Khan would be an intelligent, charismatic and passionate deputy leader. Less shrill and more measured than R… 5 minutes ago

yorkshirepost

The Yorkshire Post RT @Geri_E_L_Scott: Rosena Allin-Khan says Labour is "more removed than ever before" from core voters as she launches deputy leadership bid… 7 minutes ago

